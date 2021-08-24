Kevin Faulconer should resign from the California recall, according to an ex-Trump official.

Kevin Faulconer, the former acting director of national intelligence under former President Donald Trump, has suggested that he drop out of the contest to replace California Governor Gavin Newsom so that more votes would go to a “strong conservative.”

In the California gubernatorial recall election on September 14, Faulconer, a Republican and former mayor of San Diego, is one of 46 candidates. If more than half of voters choose to remove Newsom, a Democrat, from office before the end of his term, he will be replaced by the recall candidate who obtains the most votes.

In February, Faulconer announced his candidacy for governor. He has been outspoken about his desire to vote for Trump in the 2020 presidential election and is a vocal opponent of Newsom’s policies. However, Richard Grenell, the former US ambassador to Germany who Trump nominated as interim director of national intelligence in early 2020, indicated that Faulconer would not be the best choice to govern California if Newsom is recalled.

Grenell said in a statement to the California Globe earlier this week that Faulconer’s “vision” for the state “is not a conservative one” and that the former mayor might be “unable to embrace the wide type of change we need.”

Grenell stated, “He’s a politician at a time when we need bold ideas.” “Kevin Faulconer should withdraw from the campaign so that a strong conservative may replace Newsom.”

Grenell later reinforced his opinion on Twitter, sharing a link to the California Globe article containing his remark and mentioning Faulconer’s recent calls for Larry Elder, another recall candidate, to resign.

Grenell tweeted, “Faulconer asked on @larryelder to drop out, and now Grenell calls for @Kevin Faulconer to drop out.”

Elder, a conservative radio broadcaster who declared his gubernatorial bid last month, has been polling ahead of his Republican colleagues in previous polls gauging support for recall candidates. Faulconer, along with businessman John Cox, was one of the top polling Republicans before Elder entered the contest. Faulconer, on the other hand, has been polling below 15% in recent weeks.