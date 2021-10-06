Kerry’s damning admission: Biden was “literally unaware” of French outrage over the AUKUS deal.

President Joe Biden was “literally” unaware of the outrage in France over a secretive nuclear submarine deal struck by the US with the UK and Australia last month, which brought relations between the two countries to an all-time low, according to US climate czar John Kerry.

Kerry defended Biden in an interview with French network BFMTV that aired Monday, saying, “He really had not been informed of what had transpired.” When asked to respond to opponents who claim France’s omission from the nuclear accord is a betrayal of its friendship with the US, Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate made the remark.

While Kerry’s statement is intended to appease America’s oldest ally, it is also interpreted as an implicit public admission that President Biden, whose presidency has been marred by the chaos of the Afghan exit and a political battle in Washington over his legislative agenda, is unable to keep up with the global ramifications of some of the important decisions being made under his watch.

Kerry may be heard saying in the footage of the interview, “President Biden questioned me about it, and I informed him, and expressed—.”

The reporter looked astonished at this moment and asked Kerry, “You told Biden it wasn’t right?”

Kerry replied, “He asked me.” “He asked, ‘What’s the situation?’ and I told everything—he had no idea. He had been completely unaware of anything that had happened.”

Watch the video below to see the interview. At 18:55 minutes into the video, Kerry makes a damaging statement.

The Washington Examiner, a conservative news organization, queried who was really in authority at the White House.

“If he’s speaking the truth, it implies the US president had no notion France, one of America’s oldest allies, was furious after learning it was left out of the US nuclear technology deal,” the Examiner wrote. “Not to mention a touch enraged. France was so furious that it summoned its ambassadors to the United States, an unusual and unmasked display of wrath and disappointment.

“And Biden didn’t seem to be aware of any of this? His climate envoy had to give him a briefing to make him aware of the situation on the other side of the Atlantic?”

After the Biden administration’s submarine contract overshadowed a second $40 billion arrangement that France had with Australia in 2016, Paris responded angrily last month. France called it a day. Brief News from Washington Newsday.