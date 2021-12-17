Kerry Katona’s recollection of ‘three masked men in her home’ was ‘activated.’

Kerry Katona described her auto theft as “triggering” and “traumatic.”

Thieves rushed away in her blue Range Rover SUV when the former Atomic Kitten singer was out shopping.

The 41-year-old from Warrington has been staying in a motel and claims that CCTV evidence of her car being “looked up” on Sunday has been discovered.

A man was discovered’slumped behind bins’ in the city center and died.

Kerry shared an emotional video of herself crying on Thursday, with the caption: “We’re all fine, just a little shaken!! Please assist me in locating my vehicle!” The mother of five turned to Instagram stories today to explain why she was “very furious” about the incident.

She stated, ” “Good morning, folks. I just wanted to let you know that the reason I was so angry yesterday was because watching them drive away with my car was quite upsetting.

“I had my children with me, and I was unfamiliar with the area.

“It’s just a car, and everything in it can be replaced, yet it triggered me tremendously.

“I recall being burgled and having three masked men enter my home.

“It just triggered me and reminded me of those experiences.”

The former singer was reportedly “mad” that her automobile had been stolen after she had worked “so hard to turn my life around.”

She reportedly referred to the attackers as “filthy little scumbags,” and stated the experience was “traumatic” for her two girls.

The car’s registration is KA17 ONA, and she is urging anyone who sees it to call the police.