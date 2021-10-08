Kerry Katona’s ‘lookalike’ daughter has stunned admirers.

Kerry Katona stunned fans when she shared a photo of her “lookalike” daughter on Instagram.

With her 774k Instagram followers, the 41-year-old media personality from Warrington published a photo of Lily McFadden.

Kerry’s first marriage to Westlife singer Brian McFadden produced the 18-year-old, and her delighted mother captioned the photo, saying she was struck stunned by Lily’s elegant outfit.

“Wow!!!! That’s all I can say!!” remarked the former Atomic Kitten singer. Kerry’s fans flocked to the comments section to laud the “wonderful” shot – and were taken aback by the similarities between mother and daughter.

“Wow Kerry, she looks so much like you! Beautiful,” remarked Instagram user @itsdionisya. “Stunning! She’s your double.” _itslauricesworld_ added: “She is you to a T.” Kerry’s high-profile marriage to Brian McFadden lasted four years from 2002 to 2006.

Lily and her older sister, Molly, were the couple’s two daughters.