Kerry Katona’s Instagram post causes alarm among admirers.

Kerry Katona’s admirers were concerned after she shared an ordinary photo on Instagram.

Kerry appeared to be wearing a neck brace with a tube coming out of it in the photo.

Mum-of-five Kerry’s cheeks was flushed with surprise, and the post prompted several followers to be concerned for her safety.

The caption, on the other hand, made it obvious that the singer was fine and that she was getting a cosmetic operation.

Kerry Katona has become a millionaire as a result of her success with OnlyFans.

She wrote on Facebook: “So I’m getting the fat sucked out of my chin at @doctornyla since I’m jumping out of a plane for @ homelesshouse on Tuesday!!! I’d like to be as light as possible!” Fans expressed their alarm in the comments section, stating that they were concerned at first glance.

One person said, ” “Thank you, Jesus!! I felt something had gone wrong during the rehearsal!” “Oh thank God, I thought you were after injuring yourself,” Mary said. “Jesus Kerry, I thought it was a ventilator!” remarked another user. “Thought you were on a hospital stretcher then,” Clare said. “Glad you’re okay.” After the treatment, the singer went on to make a live feed on her Instagram stories, where she said: “My chin is in excruciating pain. It’s also numb.” On Tuesday of next week, Kerry will skydive for the organization Homeless House. The charity provides a safe sanctuary for those who are marginalized, especially women.

In order to generate funds for the homeless, the organization is trying the world’s largest celebrity sky dive.

Ellie Young from Big Brother, Jack Fowler from Love Island, and footballer Callum Jones are among the celebrities taking part in the jump.