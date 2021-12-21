Kerry Katona’s grief at being separated from her family for the holidays.

Kerry Katona has shared a heartbreaking family update, revealing that her daughter’s Christmas plans have been canceled.

Molly, the former Atomic Kitten singer’s daughter, was preparing to fly home for Christmas Day with her father.

Kerry, on the other hand, claimed the 19-year-old has tested positive for coronavirus and must now undergo self-isolation.

Kerry shared with her 789k Instagram followers that she has since been devastated by the news that her son Ryan has also tested positive.

“You couldn’t make this stuff up,” she added. “My Molly was going to fly home for Christmas, but she tested positive.” My Ryan has been sick for a long time and has now tested positive for HIV.

“Mine is negative, but I’m a jerk.” “I despise Boris.” The Warrington-based entertainer subsequently posted a selfie in which she appeared perplexed by the scenario.

“Anyone any wiser on the restrictions?” she asked. What the f**k is going on here??” The heartbreaking family news comes only days after her car full of Christmas presents was stolen, leaving her “shook up.”

Kerry was out shopping when her blue Range Rover SUV was stolen.

The 41-year-old claimed that the car was full of valuable items, including the children’s iPads and a lot of Christmas gifts.

The vehicle’s registration is KA17 ONA, and she has asked anyone who sees it to call the police, but it has yet to be recovered.