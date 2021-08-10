Kerry Katona’s ex-husband George Osaghae-Kay died in a hotel disaster after ‘eating a ball of cocaine.’

An inquest heard that Kerry Katona’s ex-husband died after chewing a ball of cocaine in front of hotel personnel.

George Osaghae-Kay, a former professional rugby league footballer from Hollybank Moore, Warrington, had been struggling with the effects of drug misuse for several years before collapsing at the Holiday Inn hotel in Runcorn on July 6, 2019.

After it was revealed that a police officer had found “remnants” of cocaine in the 39-year-hotel old’s room that evening but decided not to perform any searches or arrest him, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation.

She had also shut off her body worn camera before discarding a bag and the “residue,” according to the inquiry.

He had been admitted to Warrington Hospital with drug-induced psychosis only two months before his death, before being discharged the next day, and had also had a “minor heart attack” connected to cocaine use.

Ashley Kay, his brother, told a Warrington Coroner’s Court inquest held at the Parr Hall today that his drug usage “grew” during his marriage to Ms Katona, which ended around 2017.

“We want to make it obvious that the drug taking period escalated over his time with his wife and became much worse when they divorced, due to the fact that he was prevented from seeing his child,” Mr Kay told the inquest.

Hilary Kay, Mr Osaghae-mother, Kay’s also made a statement, which was summarized by assistant coroner for Cheshire, Peter Sigee, who said: “She was aware that his substance misuse had been increasing worse since around May 2019.”

“At the time, he had a social life that centred around famous acquaintances who would offer him with money, and there was talk of assisting him in establishing a business abroad.”

“There were personal challenges he had in his life that may have contributed to him taking more recreational drugs,” Ms Kay wrote, referring to stress in his life.

“He was a nice lad, who made friends easily,” she wrote of her son. He was generous and would go out of his way to help others.”

Staff at the Holiday Inn were working late on July 5th, according to the inquest. “The summary has come to an end.”