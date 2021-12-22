Kerry Katona’s child is in tears when the star gives fans a heartbreaking update.

Kerry Katona claims that her Christmas has been destroyed by her coronavirus test.

After her fiance was diagnosed with covid, the former Atomic Kitten singer has been waiting for the results of her PCR test.

Kerry’s PCR result was inconclusive, but she later had a lateral flow test and got a positive result.

“Both me and Max have tested positive,” she wrote on Instagram. Dj and Heidi are both negative.

“Also, my mother recently tested positive.” I’m not sure how I’m going to handle this. DJ is crying because she is unable to approach me.

“I’m not sure how this will all work out with all of us in the house trying to look after everyone and the dogs.”

Kerry canceled a planned pantomime performance today, and she’s relieved she followed her instincts to isolate.

“I’m glad I didn’t go because I would have given everyone else there covid and destroyed their Christmas as well,” she explained.

The mother-of-heartbreaking five’s news was cut short when she had to tell her small daughter, Dylan-Jorge, to keep away from her so she wouldn’t get infected.

The heartbreaking news came just one day after a Warrington entertainment figure was devastated to learn that her 19-year-old daughter Molly would be unable to fly home for Christmas Day after testing positive for covid.

“You couldn’t make this stuff up,” she added. “My Molly was going to fly home for Christmas, but she tested positive.” My Ryan has been sick for a long time and has now tested positive for HIV.

“Mine is negative, but I’m a jerk.” “I despise Boris.” Kerry has had a terrible holiday season after her car, which was loaded with Christmas gifts, was stolen last week.

Kerry was out shopping when her blue Range Rover SUV was stolen.

The 41-year-old claimed that the car was full of valuable items, including the children’s iPads and a lot of Christmas gifts.

The vehicle’s registration is KA17 ONA, and she has asked anyone who sees it to call the police, but it has yet to be recovered.