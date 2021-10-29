Kerry Katona’s breakthrough with OnlyFans came after she borrowed £50 to feed her children.

Kerry Katona’s career is only going to get better since she recently declared herself a millionaire again.

The 41-year-old from Warrington now earns ‘tens of thousands’ per month and was named the Celebrity Ghost Trip winner last night.

Kerry’s life, however, has not always been easy.

Kerry filed bankruptcy in 2008, and when work stopped up during the epidemic, she had to borrow money from her mother.

She has made her first million since joining OnlyFans in 2020, and she is’so, very proud.’

Kerry said she makes money sending’sexy messages and photographs,’ as well as receiving requests from ‘those with foot fetishes,’ in an exclusive interview with the Mirror in July.

“People are quick to say’she’s desperate’ if I get out a little nipple,” Kerry explained, “but I’ve made my first million since bankruptcy and I’m so, so proud.”

“Without OnlyFans, I wouldn’t have been able to invest in myself and start other businesses.”

“What irritates me is when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise moan and groan in sex scenes in Eyes Wide Shut.”

“Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts, for example, removing their costumes.

“They are paid millions of dollars and receive honors. It’s called ‘art,’ dear. However, I am judged. I’m not revealing anything more than the fact that I went topless on vacation.” Kerry joined OnlyFans after borrowing £50 from her mother since she could only afford to feed her children pasta, canned, and frozen meals.

Couples looking to spice up their love lives, Atomic Kitten fans – and males hooked on her size three feet – are among her 2,000 customers, who pay up to £18 a month.

Kerry became interested in the site as a business prospect when a friend told her that a male acquaintance was making thousands from it.

Molly Marie, 19, Lilly-Sue, 18, Heidi Elizabeth, 14, Maxwell Mark, 13, and Dylan-Jorge Rose Kay, seven, are Kerry’s children.

Her two oldest children are twins with musician Brian McFadden, her middle two are twins with Mark Croft, and her youngest is twins with George Kay.

