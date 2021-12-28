Kerry Katona was left ‘in pieces’ after her second automobile was stolen from her home while her ‘kids slept.’

Kerry Katona appears to be having a run of bad luck, as her home has been broken into for the second time in 11 days.

She pleaded with her followers on Instagram to call the cops if they had any information regarding the location of a Mercedes C63S that was stolen from her driveway while her ‘kids slept.’

She was heartbroken and “in bits” when she submitted yet another appeal and expressed her fear of being attacked.

Kerry Katona’s health is ‘becoming worse,’ according to her, after her family’s Christmas was ruined.

The caption on the Instagram Story read: “So, Ryan’s car was taken from our driveway last night! C63S Mercedes-Benz!” They came to my house! I’m in shambles! Please contact the police if you have any information.” Kerry went on to say: “In the span of 11 days, I’ve acquired two automobiles. I’ve been kept an eye on and followed. I’m not sure I’m safe. I’m completely brokenhearted.

“They came to my house while my babies were sleeping!”

Please assist if you have any information.”

She later posted a video of herself crying as she detailed the incident, saying: “As a result, we have CCTV evidence of them.

“We’ve been on the phone with the cops all day because the automobile was stolen last night. We’ve all got covid. In 11 days, two autos have vanished.

“They’ve been to my house and have completely and absolutely watched and targeted me, and it makes me feel quite unsafe.

“If I’m being honest, I’m kind of resenting my decision to return to the North. This isn’t good.” She had earlier this month appealed to anyone with information when her blue SUV Range Rover, which was packed with Christmas gifts, was stolen while she was out shopping.

The 41-year-old from Warrington was staying in a hotel at the time and said CCTV evidence of her car being “looked up” had been discovered.

Her family was also infected with covid around the holidays, and she said she felt like she was becoming worse rather than better after testing positive for the virus.