Kerry Katona sends her eldest daughter a sweet birthday message.

Kerry Katona rushed to Instagram today to wish her eldest daughter a happy 20th birthday in a poignant tribute.

Her daughter Molly, whom she has with ex Westlife frontman Brian McFadden, was featured in the photograph, along with an emotional caption.

“20 years ago altered my life forever!!!,” the mother of five wrote. My firstborn, @123 mollymac, was born and made me a mother! And wow… what an incredibly incredible, attractive, brilliant, smart, and snarky woman you’ve become!! “Happy 20th birthday darling girl, I love you more than life itself.”

Kerry and Molly when she was younger, a picture of Molly making a goofy face and posing in a black long-sleeved outfit, and a more current photo of the mother and daughter together from when they appeared on Loose Women last year were all featured in the post.

Instagram

Molly looks great in a longer red dress that she matched with small black boots in the photo of the two posing together. Kerry is wearing a gorgeous floral print dress and Kerry is wearing a gorgeous floral print dress in the photo of the two posing together.

Molly is a Trinity College student who has inherited both her mother’s and father’s singing abilities, as she is a gifted performer herself.

She frequently publishes videos of herself or her pals singing on her Instagram feed.

Many of Kerry’s fans reacted positively to her post today, with one commenting, “Awww, what a beautiful daughter you have.” “Happy birthday Molly,” said one of her fans, “but gosh where have the years gone!” wrote another.

“Happy birthday, Molly,” a third fan added. I wish you a wonderful day. “You have an angelic voice.”

Molly also left an emotional comment on her mother’s page, stating, “I love you.”