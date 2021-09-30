Kerry Katona receives a diagnosis after experiencing “horrendous” pain, and her admirers rush to her aid.

Kerry Katona has received confirmation of a diagnosis for the pain she’s been experiencing for years.

Fans raced to show their support for the former Atomic Kitten singer as she announced that she has arthritis in her shoulders and a bulging disc in her back.

Living for years without a diagnosis, the mother of five said, has been “horrible,” and she is now “overjoyed” to be able to have surgery.

Kerry Katona has become a millionaire once more following a career move.

The 41-year-old shared her ‘wonderful’ news with her 773,000 Instagram followers, writing: “For those of you who know everything about the pain and suffering I’ve been in for years with my back and shoulders.

“I’m overjoyed to have been diagnosed with shoulder arthritis and a bulging disc in my back that may be operated on.

“I realize I must come across as odd, but having been in agony for all of these years without a diagnosis has been excruciating, and I am overjoyed,” she says.

“Dr. Tang, you have no idea how much this has transformed my life,” says the patient.

Kerry also released an 11-minute video alongside the post, detailing her 13-year-long struggle and how her diagnosis came about.

“I sobbed because though no one wants anything to go wrong with their back, but I was so glad because this can be fixed,” she remarked through tears.

“After all these years of pain medicine, you start to believe it’s all in your head.”

Ulrika Jonsson, a television presenter, reacted on Kerry’s tweet, stating, “Why hasn’t someone noticed this before??!” As you know, I’ve had similar experiences, and it’s aggravating when there appears to be nothing.

“MRIs, injections, and pain treatment are all options. Finally, I found a doctor that focused on the patient rather than the scan. It took a long time, but things are much better now. “I adore you.”

Many people who have had similar experiences wrote to show their support for Kerry and to share their own stories.

“I, too, have suffered all my life with my hips, and eventually, after 42 years, a hip specialist recognized my hip joints hadn’t developed 100 percent,” Becky Coldron said.

So, like you, I’m pleased to be here now.”

“The summary comes to an end.”