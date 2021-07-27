Kerry Katona puts on wedding gowns in preparation for her fourth wedding to Ryan Mahoney.

Kerry Katona has been experimenting on bridal gowns in preparation for her fourth wedding.

This week, the former Atomic Kitten performer will appear on Say Yes to the Dress.

Kerry is getting ready to marry Ryan Mahoney, and the Warrington-born TV personality has asked the services of Gok Wan to help her choose the right wedding gown.

Kerry, 40, will be on the popular show this week and has shared a snippet on her Instagram page.

She is shown browsing the bridal shop’s beautiful gowns before posing in front of the mirror in a lovely sleeveless white gown with a sweetheart neckline and thigh-high split.

She accessorizes the dress with a set of dazzling earrings and some modest yet stunning heels.

“Wow, I look dead sexy,” the I’m A Celebrity winner is heard telling fashion stylist Gok Wan.

Kerry also says in the teaser that she’s on the hunt for her “last” wedding gown, after previously marrying three times, including to ex Westlife frontman Brian McFadden.

Kerry met her fiancé, Ryan Mahoney, three years ago on the dating app Marnii dating, and the 32-year-old personal trainer proposed to her in August 2020 while on a family vacation to Spain.

“@tlctvuk,” Kerry captioned the show’s trailer on Instagram. We’re at it again… What an emotional ride @sayyess tlc took us on! Never in a million years did I expect to feel the way I did! Make sure everyone is tuned in… @therealgokwan Thank you for your patience and for allowing me to take part in this experience.”

Kerry and Say Yes to the Dress fans have expressed their delight at the prospect of seeing her on the show, with one fan, @lisadollyking, remarking on her Instagram image, “You look happy and gorgeous Kerry.”

“You look great Kerry congratulations,” said another follower, @carlyjane1983.