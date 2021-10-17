Kerry Katona of Celebrity Trash Monster is close to tears as she confesses her takeaway habit.

Kerry Katona was taken aback when she learned how much her takeaway habit cost her.

The 41-year-old from Warrington made an appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Trash Monsters tonight in an attempt to lessen her carbon footprint.

Along with Liverpool FC veteran John Barnes and fashion model Jodie Kidd, the former Atomic Kitten vocalist took part in the challenge.

The typical Brit throws out their body weight in trash every week, so comedian Jon Richardson challenged the celebs to wear a week’s worth of trash to raise awareness of the UK’s “reckless” eating habits.

Kerry was taken aback when she learned she had the greatest carbon footprint among the celebs on tonight’s episode, weighing in at 112.49kg.

Kerry Katona was given the job of reducing takeout as part of an environmentally friendly lifestyle shift by the host.

Kerry explained how she relocated to Alderley Edge six months ago and how she has ordered takeout every day since then.

She struggled to break the habit at first, so Jon Richardson sent her to dumpster dive in her neighborhood to observe how much edible food was thrown away.

Kerry was disturbed when she accepted the challenge and stated that she was aware of the gravity of the situation.

“I just want to develop myself because I believe it is vital,” she explained.

Kerry became resolved to modify her family’s eating habits after discovering how much edible food had been thrown away.

She stated, ” “It’s insane how much money we’ve spent on takeaways as a family. It’s ridiculous.” Viewers on Twitter commended Kerry for forcing her daughter to wear the garbage costume to teach her a lesson after she ordered takeout later in the video.

“I’m delighted Kerry forced her daughter wear the garbage,” Kaz added.

“@ KerryKatona7 you are a fantastic mother!!!” Emma added.

“Way to go, Kerry,” said another user.