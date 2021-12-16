Kerry Katona is’shook up’ after her car, which was loaded with Christmas gifts, was taken.

Kerry Katona was overcome with emotion as she confessed that her automobile had been stolen.

On Sunday, the former Atomic Kitten singer was out shopping when her blue Range Rover SUV was stolen.

The 41-year-old from Warrington was staying in a hotel when CCTV footage of her car being “looked up” was discovered.

“I’ve been fully and absolutely targeted; I feel violated, and all I want to do is go home,” she added.

Kerry updated her 784k Instagram followers, telling them that she and the kids are still shaken up after the experience.

She said in the caption: “We’re all fine, just a little shaken!! Please assist me in locating my vehicle!” The car also included costly items like as the children’s IPads and a number of Christmas gifts, according to Kerry.

The car’s registration is KA17 ONA, and she is urging anyone who sees it to call the police.

Concerned supporters rushed the comments section to show their support for Kerry.

Sheila Diana Ferguson expressed herself like follows: “I feel your anguish, dear. I’m hoping it’ll be located shortly.” “Omg Kerry, hope you’re fine xxx,” Nicole O’Brien added. Gaye had this to say: “I’m sending you and your children my love. I hope you are able to reclaim it.” “At least you and the kids are okay, sad thing to happen,” Michaela wrote.