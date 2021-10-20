Kerry Katona is taking the ‘next step’ with her sixth child.

Kerry Katona and her partner Ryan Mahoney have announced that they are moving forward with their surrogacy plans.

Despite having her own children, the mother of five says she wants her fiance to have the experience of being a biological parent.

Kerry stated that while she is open to having another kid, she does not wish to carry it because of previous issues.

According to the Mirror, the couple, who got engaged in August, informed Steph’s Packed Lunch that they’d scheduled a time to harvest Kerry’s eggs, which means they’ll be frozen and preserved for later use.

“I might just buy him another puppy,” the 41-year-old remarked.

Prior to adding: “No, no, we’ve scheduled an appointment for my eggs to be harvested the following day.

“So that’s the next phase, and that’s where we’re at right now. Getting the eggs and double-checking that they’re all good.” “Ryan hasn’t biologically grown any of his children,” Kerry said, adding that she and Ryan, 32, had already spoken to a family who had used a surrogate. “I don’t want to rob Ryan of not having his own child, if that is the route we want to go down, but I don’t want to have another child.”” Dr Helen Prosser informed the couple that they would be paying an initial £25,000 on a surrogate to cover costs such as vitamins, clothing, and childcare.

While the pair considers their choices, Ryan admitted that it wasn’t something he and his friends would leap into.

He stated, ” “It’s something that, in the future, could be more of a notion than a thing for me to say, “I want more than I have right now.”

“At the moment, we’re so busy that it’s not at the top of our priority list, but if it’s going to happen, we need to get started.”

Kerry previously stated that the difficult birth of her fifth child, Dylan-Jorge, nearly killed her and that she vowed “never again.”

Kerry, on the other hand, has been feeling broody again since meeting Ryan three years ago on the dating app Bumble.

"I am planning to get my eggs frozen since I would like Ryan to have a," she previously stated.