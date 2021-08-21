Kerry Katona is giving away her £100,000 Range Rover to fans in a raffle.

Fans were ecstatic when the former Atomic Kitten singer announced the news on her Instagram account on Saturday.

Kerry’s blue Range Rover SVR, which cost in the region of £99,000. The raffle will go live tomorrow through Raffall, and one lucky winner will become the owner of Kerry’s blue Range Rover SVR, which cost in the range of £99,000.

Kerry, a Warrington mother of five, said: “After the majority vote, I’ve decided to raffle my Range Rover SVR!!! This will go live tomorrow with @raffall to ensure that it is entirely fair and real.

“I’ll also be hand-delivering the automobile, which I’ll film for my YouTube channel, and I’m hoping to have a winner before Christmas!” What a fantastic idea!!

“There will be a 2nd, 3rd, and 4th prize, each with up to £100 to spend @kerryboutique.co.uk, in addition to the 1st reward for my car. “KEEP AN EYE ON THIS SPACE!!!!”

After previously declaring bankruptcy, the 40-year-old recently stated that she is now a millionaire.

Kerry stated she made her money by signing up for the adult subscription site Only Fans, where she can earn “tens of thousands of dollars every month” by sharing images of her feet or “sexy pictures.”

Kerry has launched an online clothing company, Kerryboutique, and a dating app, Marnii, with fiancé Ryan Mahoney, with the money she received from Only Fans.

She plans to buy the £1.9 million Cheshire property she is renting in January.