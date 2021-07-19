Kerry Katona has become a millionaire once more following a career move.

After declaring bankruptcy, Kerry Katona has announced that she is now a millionaire again.

After signing up for the sexual subscription site Only Fans, the former Atomic Kitten singer claims she earned her money.

The 40-year-old claims that sharing images of her feet or “sexy pictures” can make her “tens of thousands of dollars per month.”

Kerry told the Mirror that her photos are no more x-rated than sex scenes from Hollywood movies.

“People are quick to say, ‘she’s desperate,’ if I get a little of nipple out of me, but I’ve made my first million since bankruptcy, and I’m so, so proud,” she added.

“Without OnlyFans, I wouldn’t have been able to invest in myself and start other businesses.

“What irritates me is when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise moan and groan in sex scenes in Eyes Wide Shut.

“Or Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts stripping down to their underwear. They get paid millions of dollars and receive honors. It’s called ‘art,’ dear. However, I am judged. I’m not revealing anything more than the fact that I went topless on vacation.”

Kerry opted to join OnlyFans after she needed to borrow £50 from her mother to feed her children during the pandemic’s peak.

She currently has 2,000 monthly members who pay up to £18 for her service.

“I started out as a Page 3 model and owe my career to that, so it’s no different for me or the kids who have grown up seeing me do shoots,” Kerry continued.

“All I do is send sexy texts and pictures, but nothing more.

“Foot fetishists have bombarded me with requests for foot selfies.

“Some men and women text me about their sex problems, and I act as a therapist for them – their fantasy,” says one.

“Others aren’t at all crude. They’ll watch me on TV and say things like, “You’re killing it, kid!” ‘How have you spent your day?’

“My fellas and I get along swimmingly. Others say things like, “Kerry, you’ve really helped me get through my addiction,” or “I used to like you back when Atomic Kitten was on.”

Kerry has launched an online clothing company, Kerryboutique, with the money she received from Only Fans. “The summary has come to an end.”