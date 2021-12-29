Kerry Katona has a major year ahead of her as she reclaims her millionaire status.

Kerry Katona’s 2021 has been a whirlwind.

The 41-year-old has become a billionaire again and founded multiple businesses in just a year.

Kerry’s achievement, however, did not come easily.

Both in 2008 and 2013, the former Atomic Kitten singer was declared bankrupt.

Kerry had a difficult time during this time since she said she “trusted the wrong people.”

“I was utterly ripped off and tricked,” she claimed, “but I can’t blame everyone.”

“I was on drugs, and I wasn’t in the appropriate headspace.” It is also my duty because I entrusted them with my money.” Kerry, on the other hand, has rebuilt her career and is now a millionaire, earning “tens of thousands of dollars per month.”

It hasn’t always been easy sailing, though.

Work dried up during the epidemic, and Kerry was obliged to borrow £50 from her mother since she could only afford to feed her children pasta, canned, and frozen food.

“Work dried up before lockdown,” Kerry told the Mirror. I had to borrow from my mother.

“Ryan was also assisting. It was devastating to have to sell a £16,000 jukebox on eBay for £1,900.

“In recent years, I’ve had to educate myself about myself, and I’m still learning.” I’m not without flaws. However, I am no longer the same person I used to be.” Kerry Katona’s rebirth as a millionaire Kerry announced in July that she had gained £1 million after establishing herself on the adult subscription website OnlyFans.

“People are quick to say,’she’s desperate,’ if I get out a bit of breast,” Kerry told the Mirror. “But I’ve made my first million since bankruptcy, and I’m so, so proud.”

“Without OnlyFans, I wouldn’t have been able to invest in myself and start other businesses.”

“What irritates me is when Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise moan and groan in sex scenes in Eyes Wide Shut.” Angelina Jolie and Julia Roberts, for example, removing their costumes.

"They are paid millions of dollars and receive honors. It's called 'art,' dear. However, I am judged. "I'm not going to show."