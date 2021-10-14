Kerry Katona fights back tears as she contemplates her new look.

Kerry Katona admitted to admirers on social media that she is “miserable” with her body image.

In an Instagram Live video with her 775,000 fans on Tuesday, the 41-year-old media personality from Warrington battled to hold back tears.

According to the Mirror Online, the mother-of-five claims she is “the biggest” she has ever been and is having trouble finding clothes that suit her.

Kerry stated that it had been difficult for her to get back into her normal pattern after moving back home and getting Covid and the rest of her family with the flu.

She used to “wake up early” to start her day with a workout and meditation, according to the TV personality.

She stated, ” “We’re also about to launch N-fit because I’m currently at my heaviest weight. I’m not going to lie to you; I’m miserable because I’m so large.

“It’s the biggest I’ve ever been, and I’m on the verge of crying.

“So I’m going to document this weight loss because it’s the most significant I’ve ever experienced. At the moment, I’m feeling quite chubby and unattractive.

“It’s depressing me to no end, and none of my clothing fit.”

Kerry said she is a supporter of people of all shapes and sizes, but she admitted to fans that she has lost her confidence and that slimming down will help her feel better about herself.

“Not because there’s anything wrong with being a size 12 to 14, there isn’t,” she explained, “but I’m simply terrible about mine.”

Kerry said, as she rolled up her shirt, “Look at how it makes my boobs even bigger.

“Ryan loves me no matter what, but it makes me so sad.”

Kerry came to this conclusion: “It’s just that I’ve gotten out of my old rhythm of doing everything I used to do. I’m so off track with getting up, meditating, and everything else.” She told fans that her soon-to-be husband and personal trainer Ryan will be assisting her in her weight loss efforts.

“But I’m getting back on track with it, and Ryan is going to assist me,” she stated, as Ryan told followers, “I am.”