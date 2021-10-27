Kerry Katona expressed concern about the bump because she feared the worst.

Kerry Katona has opened up about a recent health scare she had after discovering a tumor in her armpit.

When she found out, the 41-year-old said she feared the worst.

Kerry writes in her New! magazine column: “I went to the doctor about a lump in my armpit that I saw while on a picture shoot earlier this year.

“It turned out to be merely a lymph node, but I was terrified. When you suffer a medical emergency, your life might be taken from you in an instant.” Kerry recounted on Steph’s Packed Lunch earlier this year how the tumor was discovered by a fan on social media.

Steph McGovern, her host, asked her: “It was quite frightening.

“There was a photo of my arm up in a photo session for my clothes line. My armpit has a bulge on it, which you can see. Someone made a comment to ask for it to be checked.

“I was in the shower and shaved that armpit, thinking to myself, “yes, it’s a bit of a large lump,” and then when I went to shave the other armpit, I realized the difference between the lump that was here and this armpit.

“My right breast has grown five times larger than my left in the prior six weeks.

“My breasts had been operated on about a year and a half prior. Everything was good until six weeks before to the lump, when I began to have an achy sensation in my breast. It was excruciatingly uncomfortable.

“Something wasn’t quite right; the surgery had gone awry, I reasoned. Then, when I discovered the lump, I did the worst thing possible: I looked it up on Google.

“I came out of the shower to my fiancé and started crying because the difference in the breast was so significant.

“I thought I’d gone through addiction, bankruptcy, and mental health issues, but I can handle all of those things; it’s within my ability.

“And so I figured, that’s it, I’ll go to the doctors and they’ll tell me…. ”

