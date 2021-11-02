Kerry Katona congratulates Hollyoaks actress Sarah Jayne Dunn on her decision to join OnlyFans.

Kerry Katona has commended Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks for joining her on OnlyFans.

The former Atomic Kitten star believes it’s “amazing” that “so many celebs” are utilizing the platform.

“I suppose the stigma has worn off a bit now,” Kerry said in her New Magazine column. People who want to generate money while celebrating their bodies are becoming more empowered and accepted.

“It’s a business,” she says. Along with my dating service Marnii and my clothes line, I’m always on the go. I don’t see why this is such a huge deal when folks find other methods to supplement their income — go ahead and do it if you want to!” Kerry, a former glamour model, recently disclosed that she made her first million selling naughty photographs on the internet.

According to the Mirror, she claims she never goes more than topless.

Strangely, her most common photo request comes from those who have foot fetishes and are willing to pay a lot of money to see her feet.

Kerry was declared bankrupt before joining OnlyFans.

Couples looking to spice up their love lives, Atomic Kitten enthusiasts, and males hooked on her size three feet are among her hundreds of customers, who pay up to £18 a month.

Sarah Jayne Dunn of Hollyoaks stated she had joined OnlyFans in an Instagram post last week, and a story claimed she had made £7,000 in just one week.

The actress, who has played Mandy Richardson on the Channel 4 soap since 1996, said she made the decision to “reclaim control, empowerment, and confidence.”

Sarah said she used to do a lot of pictures for lads’ magazines when she was younger, but she “never felt in control of the material or the funds.”

“I’ve been airbrushed, altered, and ‘improved’ without content or necessity,” she informed her Instagram followers.

“I hope I inspire other women to own it… to move their bodies in whatever way makes them feel most alive and energetic, to wear whatever they choose without fear of judgement, and to be happy to be a woman,” she says.

Sarah claimed she was “overwhelmed” by the words of support she received in a follow-up post.

Any negative remarks were made by "eye-rolling males" or women.