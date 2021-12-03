Kerry Katona and her fiance Ryan Mahoney share a rare photo.

Kerry Katona has revealed a rare glimpse into her love life by sharing a photo with her boyfriend Ryan Mahoney.

Three years ago, the actress met the fitness trainer on a dating app. Last year, Bumble and the lovebirds confirmed their engagement.

Kerry rarely publishes images of her spouse on her Instagram account, despite the fact that they are happy and in love.

The couple appeared to be well-dressed in the photo, with him wearing a white shirt and blue checked tie and she in a black glittering suit.

The mother of five just tagged her husband and captioned the photo with a blue love heart.

Some of her 783,000 followers were ecstatic to see the two together, and they showered the post with praise and comments.

“Such a lovely couple,” Julie commented, “and I adore that hair color.”

“Beautiful couple,” Jackie wrote, followed by love heart emojis.

“Wonderful couple,” Sarah said.

Kerry previously told Metro: “I’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced, married, divorced, and a widow, and I genuinely felt like I should give up on myself and give up on love.”

“I’m glad I didn’t since Mel B’s sister Danielle Brown was the one who persuaded me to get on Bumble.” I swiped, and three years later, we’re engaged.” In 2002, she married Brian McFadden, in 2007, she married Mark Croft, and in 2014, she married the late George Kay.