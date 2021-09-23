Kerry James Marshall, a black artist, will replace the Confederate windows in Washington Cathedral.

According to the Associated Press, Kerry James Marshall, a modern Black artist known for his wide-ranging works reflecting African American life, has been chosen to design new stained-glass windows for the Washington National Cathedral to replace Confederate images.

The cathedral claimed that replacing the windows was necessary in order to repair a “false narrative of what America once was.”

The original windows, according to the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the cathedral, “were a barrier to our mission and a hindrance to prayer in this place, and they had no place being in sacred space.”

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the cathedral to make great art while also making a statement about what and who we value.”

The four windows will present a “new and more thorough” account of the nation’s racial history, according to the landmark sanctuary. Poet Elizabeth Alexander will write a poem that will be carved into stone tablets next to the windows, replacing older ones that honored Confederate soldiers’ lives.

By 2023, the project should be completed.

The windows will replace a pair that featured saint-like devotion for two Confederate generals, Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson, as well as a Confederate flag. The removal was spurred by a greater national reckoning over Confederate symbols and racial supremacy in the aftermath of fatal right-wing attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017 and Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. Since 2017, the window openings have been covered with plywood.

The vast neo-Gothic cathedral, which is loaded with iconography reflecting the American tale in glass, stone, and other media, with depictions ranging from presidents to prominent cultural personalities and state symbols, is a particularly noteworthy location.

The cathedral, which also serves as the home of the Episcopal Church’s presiding bishop and the Diocese of Washington, hosts major national events on a regular basis.

Marshall, who paid his first visit to the cathedral this week, said it’s too early to speculate on the design of the new windows.

“It was critical for me to come here and acquire a sense of the location, what was already here, and what the objective was. This is a condensed version of the information.