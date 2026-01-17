Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus Draw Delivers Big Wins

The Kerala State Lottery Department’s Karunya Plus KN 606 draw on January 15, 2026, turned the fortunes of several lucky participants, with the grand prize of ₹1 crore claimed by a ticket holder from Pattambi. The lottery, one of the state’s weekly events, saw widespread excitement as hopeful ticket buyers gathered to check results.

First Prize to Pattambi

Held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw announced the first prize for ticket number PU 743503, which was sold in Pattambi. Along with the ₹1 crore prize, other significant wins included the second prize of ₹30 lakh for ticket PT 576430 from Chittur, and the third prize of ₹5 lakh for ticket PR 451104 from Idukki. In addition to these top prizes, several consolation prizes of ₹5,000 were awarded to other ticket holders with numbers ending in 743503.

The Karunya Plus lottery is part of Kerala’s popular lottery system, which plays a significant role in the local economy and culture. The draw system ensures a range of prizes, from the crore-rupee jackpot down to smaller amounts, allowing many to take home something. The results of the draw were made available online and through the Kerala Government Gazette within minutes after the event, making it easier for participants to verify their tickets.

Claiming prizes involves a detailed process. For winnings up to ₹5,000, winners can visit an authorized agent. Larger prizes, including those up to ₹1 lakh, require visiting the District Lottery Office. However, for prizes over ₹1 lakh, claimants must submit their ticket and documents directly to the Directorate of State Lotteries.

In addition to claiming the prize, winners should be aware that any amount over ₹10,000 will be subject to a 30% income tax deduction. Moreover, lottery agents receive a commission based on the prize category of the ticket they sold.

Those who missed out on the Karunya Plus KN 606 draw can try their luck again with the upcoming Christmas-New Year Bumper BR-107 draw on January 24, 2026, which promises even larger prizes, including a first prize of ₹20 crore. Tickets for this special event are priced at ₹400 and are available through authorized dealers.

Kerala’s lottery system is not just a source of fortune for some but also a routine part of life for many. With daily draws and a wide range of prizes, the lottery has become deeply ingrained in the state’s culture, although it comes with a word of caution. Both Mathrubhumi and etnownews.com reminded readers to play responsibly, given the addictive nature of such games.

Winners of the January 15 draw will forever remember it as a life-changing event, and for those who are still hopeful, Kerala’s next big lottery event could bring their own fortunes.