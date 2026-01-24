Kenya’s New HIV Injection Faces Risks of Misuse, Experts Warn

As Kenya prepares to introduce Lenacapavir, a groundbreaking six-month HIV prevention injection, health experts are urging caution, emphasizing that it should not be seen as a substitute for condoms or a solution to all sexual health risks. While Lenacapavir promises to revolutionize HIV prevention, public health officials are concerned about a rise in other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) due to misconceptions about the drug’s capabilities.

Starting next month, Kenya will roll out the long-acting Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP) injection, which blocks the replication of the HIV virus for up to six months with a single dose. For many, particularly those who face daily challenges with oral medications, Lenacapavir offers an unprecedented level of convenience and discretion. However, experts are warning that the drug is not a catch-all solution for sexual health and does not offer immunity against all STIs.

Dispelling the Myths About Lenacapavir

There has been growing misinformation about Lenacapavir, especially in high-risk areas like Nairobi’s informal settlements. Some have mistakenly believed the injection is a vaccine, but health professionals stress that it is not. The drug does not teach the body to kill the virus as a vaccine would; instead, it merely blocks the virus’s ability to replicate. This means that missing a dose could leave users vulnerable to HIV infection.

Additionally, Lenacapavir offers no protection against other STIs such as syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia, or herpes. It also does not prevent pregnancy. Relying solely on the injection for protection is comparable to wearing a bulletproof vest but still walking into a fire — the vest may protect you from some threats, but you remain exposed to others.

Experts warn that this phenomenon, known as “risk compensation,” could lead individuals to take greater risks once they feel safer. Similar behaviors have been observed with the advent of seatbelt laws and the use of oral PrEP. If people begin to see Lenacapavir as an end to the need for condoms, it could trigger a surge in other sexual health issues, including increased rates of STIs and teenage pregnancies.

A Powerful Tool, But Not a Cure

Lenacapavir should be seen as a vital addition to the toolkit for HIV prevention, particularly for high-risk individuals such as sex workers or discordantly coupled couples who need discreet protection. However, it must be used in conjunction with traditional methods like condoms, regular STI testing, and open communication about sexual health.

As Kenya rolls out this innovative treatment, the Ministry of Health must launch a robust education campaign to ensure that the public understands the limitations and proper use of Lenacapavir. Only by promoting a comprehensive approach to sexual health can the country maximize the benefits of this breakthrough while minimizing potential health risks.