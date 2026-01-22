Kenya’s High Court Strikes Down Ruto’s 21 Economic Advisors

In a landmark ruling, the High Court has nullified the appointment of President William Ruto’s 21-member Council of Economic Advisors, declaring it unconstitutional and ordering the immediate halt of their salaries. The court, led by Justice Bahati Mwamuye, deemed the formation of the advisory team a violation of Kenya’s constitution, with serious implications for both the president’s administration and the national budget.

Unconstitutional Appointments

Justice Mwamuye’s ruling underscores a significant challenge to President Ruto’s executive authority, highlighting breaches in both the process of the appointments and their financial implications. The 21 advisors, who had been tasked with guiding Ruto’s economic transformation agenda, were dismissed for bypassing the Public Service Commission (PSC), the body constitutionally mandated to oversee public office appointments. The court found that their selection, without public participation or an open recruitment process, violated the principles of transparency and accountability.

The ruling centered on several key constitutional violations, including:

Lack of Public Participation: The advisory roles were created without advertising the positions or offering opportunities for qualified candidates to apply.

Role Duplication: Many of the roles duplicated existing positions within the government, raising concerns about the efficiency of public service and the growing financial burden.

Illegal Fiscal Charges: The salaries of the advisors, paid from the public exchequer, were ruled to be an illegal charge on the Consolidated Fund, as the advisory positions were invalid from the outset.

Justice Mwamuye’s firm words during the ruling emphasized the importance of upholding constitutional integrity: “The Constitution is not a suggestion,” he stated, underscoring that even the president must adhere to the laws governing public service appointments. His judgment effectively dismantled what many have called Ruto’s “brain trust,” a group of high-profile economists and strategists tasked with shaping Kenya’s economic future.

Political and Economic Fallout

The court’s decision arrives at a challenging time for the Kenya Kwanza administration, which has been grappling with rising public dissatisfaction over the cost of living and ongoing economic reforms. The 21 advisors, who had been closely associated with Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), have now been removed from their posts, leaving a strategic void at the highest levels of government.

Political critics, particularly from the opposition, have seized on the ruling as proof of what they argue is a failure to respect the rule of law. An opposition MP from Nairobi remarked, “This regime is running the country like a private kiosk. You can’t just wake up and hire your friends on taxpayer money without following the law.”

The immediate consequences for the advisors include the freezing of their salaries, with their bank accounts now blocked as the Public Service Commission halts further payments. The ruling is expected to prompt swift legal challenges, with the Attorney General likely to seek a stay of execution as the case moves to the Court of Appeal.

Constitutional lawyer Levi Munyeri, who filed the petition that led to this ruling, framed the judgment as a victory for the rule of law and for the protection of public resources. “This is a reminder that in Kenya, no one is above the Constitution,” Munyeri said.