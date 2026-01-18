Kenyan Religious Leaders Accuse Government of Lies, Rights Violations

Kenya’s leading religious institutions have launched a scathing attack on the government, accusing it of spreading falsehoods, imposing unfair taxes, and engaging in widespread human rights abuses. The accusations reflect a growing divide between the state and the church, traditionally a staunch ally of the government.

Tax Policies and Governance Criticized

Religious bodies, including the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), the National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK), and the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya (EAK), have all publicly condemned the government’s policies, specifically targeting economic issues. In a statement made in November 2024, Archbishop Maurice Muhatia, Chairman of the KCCB, accused President William Ruto’s administration of failing to deliver on promises made during the election. The KCCB highlighted the reintroduction of the Finance Bill 2024 through the Tax Amendment Bill 2024, describing the new tax regime as excessively burdensome, particularly for the nation’s economically strained citizens.

“A large portion of Kenyans no longer trust the government they elected,” said Muhatia, addressing the growing dissatisfaction over the rising tax burden, which many say is crushing the already struggling middle class and poor.

Concerns Over Human Rights and Proposed Legislation

The religious leaders’ condemnation extends beyond economic matters, expressing serious concerns over the government’s handling of human rights issues. The KCCB noted an alarming trend of abductions, extrajudicial killings, and harsh crackdowns on protests, especially those led by youth. The bishops called for an end to these violations, emphasizing that every Kenyan life matters and must be safeguarded. The NCCK echoed these sentiments in a December 2024 statement, condemning the attacks on civilians and the systematic erosion of Kenya’s constitutional rights.

The clergy’s frustration has also been stoked by the controversial Religious Organisations Bill, 2024. The bill, which seeks to regulate religious entities more strictly, has sparked a backlash from both Christian and Muslim leaders. Critics argue that it threatens freedom of worship by giving the government more control over religious activities. Pentecostal leaders have particularly criticized the bill’s stringent registration requirements and its potential to silence dissent. They argue that the proposed Religious Affairs Commission could be used to target critics of the state, turning religious organizations into government puppets.

The proposed bill’s vague language and potentially overbearing regulations have united various faith groups in opposition, raising fears that it could lead to the criminalization of certain religious practices.

As tensions rise, the church’s long-standing political engagement has become a focal point. In past decades, religious bodies were at the forefront of Kenya’s fight for multi-party democracy and human rights, but the relationship between the state and the church has shifted over time. While evangelical churches supported Ruto during the 2022 elections, that support appears to be waning as the government’s policies continue to draw criticism.

Despite the public criticism, the government has defended its actions. President Ruto responded to the KCCB’s accusations in November 2024, calling for a more fact-based approach to political discourse. He urged church leaders to provide concrete evidence of the corruption they allege.

A Call for Dialogue Amidst Growing Divisions

In the wake of these tensions, church leaders are calling for a national dialogue to address the pressing issues facing the country. The Evangelical Alliance of Kenya has suggested organizing a national convention to discuss topics such as healthcare, education, and national cohesion. Meanwhile, the Inter-Religious Council of Kenya (IRCK) has warned that the nation is on the brink of a crisis, exacerbated by the actions of political elites. They have offered to mediate talks between the government and protest groups in an attempt to defuse the mounting tension.

As Kenya faces a potential crossroads, the church remains an influential voice, challenging the government to address deep-seated public grievances and to restore trust among its citizens.