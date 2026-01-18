Kenyan High Court Suspends Controversial Manufacturing Tax Increase

The Kenyan government’s ambitious plan to impose a tax on the manufacturing sector has been dealt a major blow, as the High Court steps in to suspend the collection of the Industrial Training Levy. The move is the latest twist in a highly contentious effort to raise revenues from businesses operating in the country.

Court Ruling Shocks State Plans

In a landmark ruling, Justice Lawrence Mugambi issued conservatory orders that prevent the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) from continuing to deduct 0.03 percent of employers’ monthly wage bills. The decision was triggered by a petition filed by the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), which argued that the levy was both unconstitutional and excessively burdensome for businesses already facing tough economic conditions.

The controversial tax, which had been pushed as part of the government’s fiscal reforms, was designed to fund workforce development programs aimed at improving industrial skills across the country. However, its implementation quickly sparked uproar among manufacturers, who warned that the additional cost would further strain their operations, particularly in the context of already rising input costs and global economic uncertainties.

As the legal battle unfolds, the suspension means that employers will no longer be required to make the monthly deductions. The ruling is expected to add further complications to the government’s fiscal policies, especially given the broad opposition that has emerged from the business community and other stakeholders.

The suspension of the levy has left the Ministry of Labor in disarray, with officials scrambling to clarify the government’s next steps. With no clear resolution in sight, the issue remains a flashpoint in the ongoing debate over how to balance state revenue needs with the concerns of the private sector.

While the immediate impact is focused on the manufacturing sector, the broader implications of the court’s decision could set a significant precedent for future tax-related disputes in Kenya. This case highlights the increasing tension between government fiscal ambitions and the growing influence of business associations like the FKE, which continue to advocate for a more business-friendly regulatory environment.