Kenya Urged to Focus on One Key Industry to Compete Globally

NAIROBI – Education expert and youth advocate Elijah Koome has called on Kenya to rethink its approach to economic development, urging the country’s leadership to concentrate efforts on nurturing a single, world-class industry instead of spreading resources thin across several sectors. This comes as the nation faces a rising cost of living and growing uncertainty about its future economic trajectory.

Koome, in his analysis published this week, stressed the importance of strategic focus in driving national prosperity. He criticized the government for attempting to develop multiple industries, including agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, fintech, and the digital economy, without fully committing to excelling in any of them. “We speak at once of all these sectors, but we don’t commit to any at a world-class scale,” Koome noted in the Daily Nation. “The result is mediocrity, which hampers job creation and economic growth.”

Learning from Asia’s Economic Models

In his commentary, Koome drew lessons from the success stories of Asian economies like Singapore, Taiwan, and South Korea. These nations, he explained, didn’t achieve prosperity by diversifying their focus but by excelling in specific areas. For example, Singapore emerged as a global hub for logistics and finance, while Taiwan and South Korea became world leaders in semiconductor technology and electronics, after investing heavily in research and development.

“The mistake is not in looking to Singapore as a model but in copying it blindly,” Koome warned. “The real lesson is about choosing one industry, committing to it with discipline, and executing it flawlessly.” Koome posed the crucial question for Kenya’s policymakers: “What can we do so well that the global economy is restructured around it?”

What’s Next for Kenya?

While Koome did not prescribe a specific path, he emphasized Kenya’s potential in sectors like mobile financial services and renewable energy, areas where the country has already made strides. However, he stressed that realizing this potential will require consistent political will and the rejection of populist, short-term projects that distract from long-term goals.

Koome’s call to action resonates in a time of economic uncertainty, with many Kenyans questioning the direction of their country’s development. His perspective as an education consultant, as well as his work with organizations like Youth Advocacy Africa, adds weight to his arguments about the importance of investing in human capital and targeted industries to ensure sustainable growth.

As Kenya continues to face internal and external challenges, the country’s next steps could determine whether it finds its global competitive edge or continues to struggle with fragmented development.