Kenya-Uganda Drug Smuggling Operation Thwarted in Kisumu

Kisumu, Kenya — Police have dismantled a major drug trafficking operation following the interception of a truck smuggling a large consignment of bhang (cannabis) from Uganda. The bust, which occurred along the Kisumu-Busia highway, led to the arrest of two suspects—one Kenyan and one Ugandan—who are now facing prosecution.

Seized Shipment and Arrests

The operation unfolded on January 18, 2026, when officers manning a routine roadblock near the Ahero-Ngere section of the highway flagged down a suspicious lorry. The vehicle, which appeared to be transporting sugar from Uganda, sped off upon being flagged, triggering a pursuit that ended several kilometers down the road. Upon stopping the vehicle, law enforcement discovered 23 neatly packed bundles of cannabis hidden within the sugar shipment. The driver, a Kenyan national, and his Ugandan passenger were immediately arrested. Police have described the operation as a major breakthrough in curbing cross-border narcotics trafficking.

This interception follows another significant drug bust in Nairobi’s Nyamakima area, where police seized 14 sacks of cannabis and arrested a separate crew earlier in the week. Additionally, authorities recently confiscated heroin worth Sh1.19 million from a motorcycle in Nakuru, signaling an uptick in narcotics activity across Kenya.

Focus on Western Kenya’s Porous Border

The Kisumu operation has reignited concerns over the vulnerability of the Kenya-Uganda border to illicit trafficking. Authorities believe the drugs, originating from eastern Uganda, were en route to urban markets in Nairobi and Mombasa. The involvement of a Ugandan national suggests the operation is part of a broader cross-border syndicate. Security experts point to the porous nature of the border as a key factor, with officials noting that forged documents and drug smuggling are among the most prevalent crimes in the region.

Raymond Omollo, the Interior Principal Secretary, emphasized the urgency of addressing the region’s vulnerabilities, citing that narcotics seizures accounted for 21 percent of criminal cases reported at the western border in 2025. In response, the Ministry of Interior has announced plans to build new patrol bases at key entry points like Suam, Lwakhakha, and Busia to help deter illegal activities. Omollo stressed that the new measures would improve cooperation between security agencies in both Kenya and Uganda, specifically targeting drug trafficking operations.

Despite the ongoing challenges, the government remains committed to dismantling transnational drug networks. In a recent statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) credited public involvement for aiding in the Kisumu bust, urging Kenyans to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities through the Fichua Kwa DCI hotline. The DCI has vowed to intensify efforts to combat the trade of dangerous substances that threaten public health and national security.

For now, the two suspects remain in custody as investigations continue. Authorities are working to identify the masterminds behind the operation, hoping to sever the drug supply lines that pass through western Kenya’s highways and into the heart of the country.