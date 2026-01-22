Kenya Faces Growing Crisis as Police Killings Reach Alarming Proportions

In a disturbing series of events, Kenya’s police force has come under fire for its increasingly lethal actions against civilians, with the recent deaths of Salim Masha and George Matheri adding fuel to an already volatile situation. The killings, which occurred in quick succession in mid-January, have sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about the role of law enforcement in maintaining national security.

Salim Masha, a 23-year-old man, was shot on January 14 and succumbed to his injuries three days later, marking the beginning of a tragic sequence. Just days after Masha’s death, George Matheri, another young Kenyan, was fatally shot on January 18, further exacerbating concerns about the police’s growing use of excessive force. These incidents, however, are not isolated, but rather part of a dangerous pattern of violent encounters between officers and civilians that is taking hold across the country.

The Systemic Breakdown of Law Enforcement

Human rights activist Hussein Khalid has raised alarms about what he sees as a systemic issue within the police force, dismissing claims that these are merely the actions of “rogue officers.” According to Khalid, the frequency and nature of these killings suggest a deeply entrenched culture of impunity within the police force, one that is rapidly eroding trust in law enforcement.

“What was once an occasional lapse in judgment has now become a disturbing regularity,” Khalid said. “The police, once tasked with safeguarding the public, have become a force of execution. This is no longer a matter of isolated incidents—this is a deeply rooted issue.” He goes on to argue that a police force with unchecked power is no longer a service but a militia, with officers empowered to use lethal force at will.

The recent killings, which also include the tragic death of two police officers in a separate incident, highlight a security system that is spiraling out of control. The police killings are not only a threat to the public but also to officers themselves, who find themselves caught in a system that has broken down from within.

A Silent Public Complicit in the Crisis

As violence continues to escalate, there is a growing sense of helplessness among the public. Parliament, the Judiciary, and Kenya’s middle class have largely remained silent, with many fearing the repercussions of speaking out. Khalid warns that this silence is no longer neutral but complicit. The growing acceptance of police violence signals a breakdown in the rule of law, with devastating consequences for the country’s democratic principles.

“When the badge becomes a license to kill, we know that the nation is fraying at the seams,” Khalid concluded. “We are reaching a breaking point where public trust in the police force is no longer a matter of debate—it’s a matter of survival.”

As the country faces this unprecedented crisis, Kenyans are left to grapple with the chilling reality that their own security forces are increasingly becoming a source of fear rather than protection.