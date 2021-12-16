Kentucky will pay for funerals with the first chunk of money donated for tornado victims.

As millions of dollars are raised for recovery from last week’s tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and South via official state fundraisers and crowdfunding sites like GoFundMe, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s office announced that the first funds will be used to pay for funeral and burial costs for those who died in the storms.

At least 90 individuals have been confirmed killed as a result of the tornadoes, with more than 100 more still missing in Kentucky, according to Beshear’s office.

A telethon presented by the University of Kentucky Athletics raised more than $3 million for the Red Cross, and other GoFundMe accounts have raised tens of thousands of dollars for relief operations from throughout the country.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden paid a visit to some of Kentucky’s hardest-hit communities, promising that the federal government will help recovery efforts for at least the next 30 days.

Biden stated, “Something positive has to come out of this.” “Destruction was met with compassion in so many places.” Kentucky, Illinois, Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee have all recorded deaths.

Hundreds of structures were demolished in Mayfield, Kentucky, by dozens of tornadoes on Friday night, and thousands of inhabitants are still without water or power.

Karen Smith, the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief feeding coordinator for Kentucky, told the Associated Press, “I have seen devastation as horrible as tornadoes, but I have never seen such extensive damage.”

“It’s a little intimidating,” she remarked, “since it’s from one end of the state to the other.” “Sometimes you just don’t know where to start with that type of devastation.” Some people clear the ground of broken tree limbs. Others cook hot meals and provide shelter to individuals who have nowhere else to go. Many others are also collecting money, toothpaste, soap, and other supplies for the many people who are in need.

Volunteers, backed by national and local assistance organizations, are assisting in the worst-affected areas.

One of them is Glenn Hickey, 67. The retired funeral director received a call from the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team in Kentucky hours after the tornado, requesting him to assist with recovery work in Mayfield, which suffered the most damage.

Hickey, who volunteers with Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief on a regular basis, has gotten used to it.