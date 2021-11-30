Kentucky State University wants more funding, but lawmakers want answers about the university’s 15.5 percent graduation rate.

Kentucky State University, a historic but debt-ridden institution, will be discussed by lawmakers soon.

According to the Associated Press, Senate President Pro Tem David Givens expressed reservations about continuing to pay “an organization that hasn’t taken care of itself.”

KSU, a historically Black university in Frankfort, is currently in transition following the resignation of its former president, M. Christopher Brown, in July amid financial issues and lawsuits alleging misbehavior by college administrators.

KSU also has a 15.5 percent four-year graduation rate and a 30.3 percent six-year graduation rate, according to Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education statistics. Senate President Robert Stivers expressed concern that the low rate was giving prospective students “false hope.”

When the state’s Republican-controlled legislature prepares the budget next year, the school’s fate will be decided. In January of 2022, the session will commence. Givens stated that there is no “predetermined answer” to KSU’s difficulties heading into the session.

Givens stated, “We are very, very attuned to the KSU issues.” “We also want to express our gratitude for KSU’s contribution to the education of our youth. A historically Black college is an important part of Kentucky’s post-secondary education fabric.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: Governor Andy Beshear, for example, is a booster of the school. KSU’s Democratic governor recently reaffirmed his support for the university, stating it “must be put on a path to stability.” Late Monday, KSU stated it looks forward to working with lawmakers to “get the greatest solution possible to ensure KSU is viable and thriving for another 135 years.” “Kentucky State University is committed to doing whatever it takes to maintain its long history of delivering educational opportunities and improving the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” the university stated.

The university has stated that it has taken steps to stabilize its finances, and at a budget hearing in September, a top KSU administrator provided an update to lawmakers.

Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education included $23 million in extra funding for the current fiscal year in its recent state budget requests for the next two years to overcome KSU’s budget gap. The council is the state’s higher education coordination agency.

Following its closure, KSU was placed under governmental supervision. This is a condensed version of the information.