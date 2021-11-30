Kentucky is considering a ban on corporal punishment for certain students, including disabled students.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky education authorities are considering putting more restrictions to the use of physical punishment in the few state schools where it is still allowed, including totally exempting students with disabilities from the practice. While most Kentucky schools no longer accept the use of physical force, and 150 districts have outright outlawed it, four districts still do, and 11 districts have no policy at all.

KRS 503.110, the current state statute, enables instructors or caregivers to use physical force as a form of punishment if they believe it is required “that the force employed is necessary to protect the welfare of a juvenile or someone who is mentally ill.

Furthermore, violence can only be used when it is “not intended to inflict or known to induce death, significant physical injury, deformity, acute suffering, or extreme mental distress.” “According to the New York Daily News.

On Wednesday, the Kentucky Board of Education will examine a proposed administrative regulation that would put further restrictions on physical punishment.

The adoption of Kentucky’s School Safety and Resiliency Act in 2019 brought into doubt the legality of corporal punishment. According to The Daily News, the act promotes a trauma-informed approach to discipline, which takes into account the stress or trauma that may drive a student’s bad behavior. Corporal punishment is incompatible with this strategy since a crucial feature of trauma-informed discipline is that it is nonviolent, avoiding punishment that can exacerbate bad conduct in favor of fostering healthy relationships with pupils.

Corporal punishment, according to Matthew Courtney, a policy adviser with the Kentucky Department of Education’s Office of Continuous Improvement and Support, is incompatible with a trauma-informed disciplinary strategy.

On Nov. 23, Courtney told members of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council, “There is a constant rub between a demand for trauma-informed discipline and this ability to employ physical punishment in schools.”

Children with impairments, those who are homeless, or those who are in the foster care system would be free from corporal punishment, and its use on other students would be limited. It would necessitate a clearly established policy for schools that use physical force for discipline.