Kentucky is attempting to address the nursing shortage by increasing school enrollment and forgiving student loans.

Kentucky is taking significant steps to ensure that 16,000 new nurses are hired by 2024.

On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order to take “urgent initiatives that we hope would give some relief” to the state’s current nursing shortage. A drive to persuade students to enroll in state nursing programs is one of these actions. Each month, schools must be able to disclose the number of open student spots.

In addition, the state’s Board of Nursing is anticipated to accept petitions from nursing schools for additional capacity and resources. More campuses will be able to open, resulting in more students and registered professionals accessible for care.

The directive isn’t the only one taken by the state to boost nursing staffing. In Beshear’s 2018 state budget, recommendations will be made to start loan forgiveness programs and new scholarship funding for nurses who agree to stay in the state for a set period of time.

Nurses working in the midst of the pandemic will receive additional compensation from the $400 million in federal pandemic help. In early 2022, the budget will be presented to the Republican-controlled legislature.

“This isn’t about the procedure or the party. During a press conference announcing the measures, Beshear said, “This is about the folks who have kept us alive, safe, healthy, fed, and safe in our homes with our lights and heat on during this pandemic.” “Rejecting this program is rejecting them.” The shortage of nurses in Kentucky is part of a countrywide epidemic brought on by the pandemic. Nurses are departing or retiring, overwhelmed or disillusioned by the crisis, according to health officials. Many of them are departing for lucrative temporary positions with travel nursing firms.

Such acute shortages endanger “not only individuals’ health, but the entire health-care delivery system,” according to Beshear.

Kentucky, he continued, is running at a deficit of 12 to 20% of “required nursing volume.”

"In the midst of a pandemic and such a severe scarcity, we have to approach things a little differently to ensure that we obtain the results we need at the time we need them."