Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Issues a Serious COVID-19 Warning, Saying Hospitals Have Reached a “Critical Point.”

As the state deals with an influx of COVID-19 patients to treat, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said Thursday that hospitals are at risk of losing capacity and staff.

According to the Associated Press, Kentucky hospitals are at a “critical stage,” and the Delta variety is “burning through our population.”

“Our hospital capacity, or more accurately, the capacity that we have based on the manpower that we have,” he stated. “We are going to be out of hospital capacity, very, very soon,” he said if the situation does not improve.

The governor also announced that 91 COVID-19 patients were recorded at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown on Thursday. The aforementioned figure represents a significant increase from a daily high in hospitalizations observed in December. Only two of the 120 ICU beds at Baptist Health Hardin are empty.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear announced that there were 466 COVID-19 patients in ICUs across the state, the largest number of ICU admissions since the epidemic began. More than 1,650 COVID-19 patients are being treated at hospitals around the state.

Kentucky has had 4,836 new confirmed coronavirus infections and nine deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The state had reported 3,576 new infections the day before. The majority of the confirmed cases on Wednesday were among individuals aged 10 to 19, confirming health officials’ concerns that young people are particularly susceptible to the highly virulent Delta form.

Apart from the rising number of ICU admissions, Kentucky’s positive rate has risen from 11.57 percent to 12.75 percent since last Thursday, according to NBC station WLEX-TV.

Furthermore, at least 21 hospitals in Kentucky have reported serious staffing shortages, contributing to the already strained ICU bedding situation. Not only is there a deficit of general health-care workers, but also of emergency medical personnel, according to Beshear.

So far, 2,436,044 Kentuckians have been vaccinated in the state of 4.5 million people. However, the rising number of cases associated with the spread of the Delta variety remains a source of concern. Since the beginning of the epidemic, Kentucky has recorded over 530,000 confirmed COVID-19 infections and over 7,400 deaths.

Meanwhile, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States remains the worst-affected country in the world, with approximately 37,300,000 documented COVID-19 cases and over 625,000 deaths. With more than 32,300,000 infections, India is in second place, followed by Brazil with more than 20 million cases.