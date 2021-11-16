Kensington has been cordoned off by counter-terror police, resulting in a day of pandemonium on the inside.

Few of the residents who spoke to media on Monday morning in Kensington knew anything about the residents of the property at the center of the raids.

The residents of the Sutcliffe Street property, however, were pushed into the spotlight on Sunday afternoon when specialized cops from Counter Terrorism North West arrived in force, carrying automatic guns.

A cab pulled up at the main entrance to Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday and exploded, killing 32-year-old Emad Al-Swealmeen, who was suspected of being a terrorist in possession of an improvised device.

David, the taxi driver, said: