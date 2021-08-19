Ken Kurson: Who Is He? Jared Kushner’s Trump-pardoned pal has been charged with cyberstalking.

Ken Kurson, a former associate and friend of Jared Kushner, has been charged with allegedly cyberstalking and illegally accessing his ex-communications. wife’s

In 2015 and 2016, Kurson was charged with eavesdropping and criminal trespass. He was editor-in-chief of the New York Observer at the time, which was owned by Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump. During Kurson’s divorce, the alleged crimes took place.

Kurson was previously charged with cyberstalking three people by the federal government in 2020. He was detained, but Trump pardoned him before the matter could go to trial in January 2021.

Kurson allegedly used malware to steal his wife’s passwords and access her Facebook and Gmail accounts, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

He’s also accused of stealing and publishing private Facebook communications without permission.

On Wednesday, Kurson was charged in a Manhattan court and released on his own recognizance.

In 2013, Kushner named him editor-in-chief of the New York Observer. Kurson handled the newspaper’s decision to discontinue its print version and remove the word “New York” from its title as editor.

Following Trump’s presidential election victory in 2016, Kushner moved control of the Observer’s parent business, Observer Media Group, to a family trust, allowing his brother-in-law Joseph Meyer to take over as publisher. In May of 2017, Kurson resigned as editor of the newspaper.

Kurson was considered for a position on the National Endowment for the Humanities’ board of directors in 2018. In 2015, the FBI conducted a background check on him and discovered charges that he harassed a doctor at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.

Kurson and his wife were going through a divorce at the time, and the doctor was a mutual friend. In 2020, Kurson was accused with harassing three people, including the doctor.

In June 2018, Kurson withdrew his name from candidacy for a post at the National Endowment for the Humanities, citing the amount of paperwork needed.

When the White House granted Kurson’s pardon in January, the White House referenced a letter allegedly written by Kurson’s ex-wife, in which she requested that the FBI drop the federal prosecution against him.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. This is a condensed version of the information.