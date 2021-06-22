Ken Clarke has slammed Boris Johnson for his’silly’ £200 million flagship.

Former chancellor Ken Clarke has called Boris Johnson’s plan for a successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia “silly populist rubbish.”

The £200 million national flagship, according to Lord Clarke, shows that some in No 10 feel there is “free money” despite the country’s financial crisis.

Matt Hancock, a Cabinet minister, claims that the ship will pay for itself by increasing British trade with countries where it may dock.

It demonstrates that there are people in No 10 who believe that waving a Union Jack and dispatching yachts and aircraft carriers around the world proves that we are a big power.

Lord Clarke’s criticism came as official numbers revealed that government borrowing in May totaled £24.3 billion, down from £43.8 billion a year ago at the height of the pandemic but still the second biggest monthly figure on record and £18.9 billion more than in 2019.

Lord Clarke, a Conservative peer, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the new ship is a “total waste of time, ridiculous populist rubbish” for which “we have no money.”

“We don’t have the funds to do that.”

Despite the fact that it is not a warship, the vessel will be paid for out of the defense budget.

It will be the first national flagship since the decommissioned Britannia in 1997, but it will be a ship rather than a luxury yacht, and it will be used to promote Prime Minister Theresa May’s post-Brexit vision of the UK as a global trading nation.

Lord Clarke’s critique of the program was dismissed by Health Secretary Mr Hancock.

"The amount of investment you can attract from the rest of the globe by displaying the finest of Britain in ports all over the world is enormous.