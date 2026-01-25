Kemi Badenoch Reveals Wedding First Dance Song

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, has shared the first dance song from her wedding during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 4’s *Desert Island Discs*. The song, “Love Is All Around” by Wet Wet Wet, was chosen by Badenoch and her husband Hamish, who she met on the campaign trail. Badenoch described the song, originally a hit by The Troggs in 1967, as deeply meaningful to both of them due to its romantic lyrics.

Speaking about the track, Badenoch explained, “Love Is All Around by Wet Wet Wet is a ’90s song that I really love, and which my husband also really loved, so we picked it for our wedding as our first dance. I think it is very romantic; it talks about no beginning, no end to love, and how I love you, I always will. And that is what I would want to say to my husband: ‘I love you, I always will.’ He’s an amazing man.”

Musical Choices Reflect Key Moments in Badenoch’s Political Life

In addition to her wedding song, Badenoch also chose two tracks from the musical *Hamilton* to reflect pivotal moments in her life. “The Story of Tonight” particularly resonates with her due to her experience running for Conservative Party leadership in 2022. Badenoch recalled that she had a group of friends who had resigned and urged her to stand as a candidate, expressing frustration with the political system. Reflecting on the outcome, where she came fourth in a field of 12 candidates, she remarked, “It was a special moment. I believe in freedom, in taking risks, and you never know how things will go.” For her, *The Story of Tonight* encapsulates that sense of unexpected progress.

Another track from *Hamilton*, “Dear Theodosia,” holds a special place for Badenoch due to its themes of parental love and sacrifice. The song, sung by Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in the musical, speaks to their hopes for their children, yet its tragic undertones are not lost on Badenoch. “They talk about all the wonderful things they’re going to do, and of course, we know that things don’t end well for either of those children. They both die before their parents in terrible circumstances,” she said. She finds the song emotionally charged, noting the tragedy it hints at and its relevance to those in politics. “It’s a song of hope, explaining why many of us go into politics, even though it’s a crazy career—it’s for our kids,” she added.