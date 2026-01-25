Kelvin Fletcher’s Daughter Shines on Rival Soap Hollyoaks

Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher is filled with pride as his seven-year-old daughter Marnie takes her first steps into the acting world—though not alongside him on ITV’s Dales. Instead, Marnie has landed a role on rival soap Hollyoaks, where she plays Lexi Roscoe, the daughter of returning character Freddie Roscoe, played by Charlie Clapham.

Freddie, who made a highly anticipated return to Hollyoaks last year after a seven-year hiatus, is eager to reconnect with Lexi, born in 2016 to his late partner Lindsey Butterfield. Lindsey’s tragic murder by serial killer Silas Blissett was a pivotal moment on the show, and Freddie is now trying to build a relationship with his young daughter.

Proud Parent and Chaperone

Off-screen, Kelvin Fletcher, who portrayed Andy Sugden on Emmerdale for 20 years, is clearly a proud father. He expressed his delight in a heartfelt post, sharing a clip of Marnie’s performance. The former Strictly Come Dancing champion was not just watching from the sidelines; he served as Marnie’s chaperone during her time on set, which he described as one of the most fulfilling moments of his career.

In an emotional reflection, Kelvin shared his feelings after witnessing Marnie’s debut in front of the camera. “To see your child find their passion and chase that feeling is one of the most beautiful and inspiring things to behold,” he said. “What a moment for me, and more importantly, what a moment for her.”

Kelvin also humorously pointed out that while Marnie was landing roles, he himself missed out on two job opportunities that week. “Typical,” he joked, showing that even in moments of pride, a bit of self-deprecating humor remains.

The excitement of seeing his daughter follow in his footsteps seems to be a powerful milestone for Kelvin, who was just 12 when he first joined Emmerdale. Marnie’s early success stands in stark contrast to her father’s own career struggles in recent years, adding a new layer of depth to the family’s acting journey.

Fans were treated to a heartwarming scene featuring Marnie as Lexi, engaging in a tender conversation with her on-screen father Freddie during a school scene, further cementing her place in the Hollyoaks family.