Kelvin Fletcher of Emmerdale reveals he’s’struggling’ in an emotional professional update.

Kelvin Fletcher of Emmerdale has said that he is currently “struggling to find work” in an emotional career update.

Fans will remember the 37-year-old actor for his role as Andy Sugden on the long-running serial.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner left the show in 2016 and revealed his current predicament to his supporters during an Instagram Live.

According to Mirror Online, Kelvin highlighted how difficult the acting industry can be after a friend phoned him to express her frustration with continuous rejections.

“So I know how annoying those little selfies are,” he explained, “because I’ve been that person wondering if they’re even working anymore.”

“Let me tell you, in the previous few months, I’ve had around ten nos.”

Kelvin, on the other hand, learned the value of perseverance after overcoming rejections to land a new TV role.

“So, keep the faith,” he urged. Patience is essential, as I usually say, “It’s only a small gig, so don’t get too worked up.” For those of you who, like me, have grown tired of hearing the nos, I’m sure you’ll hear a lot more following this one.

“But I’m enjoying it while it lasts,” he continued. As a result, there’s the customary trailer selfie. It’s clearly irritated a lot of people – have fun!” Kelvin is slated to play alongside Sheridan Smith in a new Channel 5 drama.

Teacher is a psychological thriller about Jenna, a state schoolteacher whose life unravels after she is suspected of having an inappropriate sexual interaction with one of her students while inebriated.

With no recollection of the night in question, Jenna’s only chance for redemption is to learn the truth about a horrific event from her past that has come back to haunt her.

Sheridan, 39, will play Jenna, with Samuel Bottomley playing the student at the center of Jenna’s sexual experience.