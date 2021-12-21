Kelvin Fletcher of Emmerdale has announced that his wife is expecting their third child.

Kelvin Fletcher, who starred in Emmerdale, and his wife Liz have revealed that they are expecting their third child.

The pair has been married since 2015 and already has two children, Marnie and Milo.

The 37-year-old has expressed his excitement for the arrival of the new family member.

“There’s no doubt that the best thing to come out of 2021 for the Fletcher family is the news that we’re expecting again,” he told PA news agency.

“We are overjoyed and can’t wait to welcome the new member of our family,” says the couple.

Kelvin rose to fame as Andy Sugden on Emmerdale, where he portrayed the role from 1996 to 2016.

Following his departure from the long-running ITV soap, he and professional partner Oti Mabuse were crowned winners of the 2019 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Kelvin’s Big Farming Adventure, a new BBC series, will feature him and his family next year.

The family will “de-camp to the countryside” as they construct a new life on a farm in the Peak District in the six-part series, which was filmed over the summer this year.

Kelvin has stated that it was the most difficult challenge of his career.

“This is without a doubt the most difficult challenge I’ve ever undertaken,” he remarked. I’m definitely looking forward to sharing the unforgettable initial steps into our new farming and adventure life.” The soap actress will “come to grips with the notoriously harsh world of livestock markets, sheep wrangling, and the management of a massive estate with endless sheds and an uncontrollable cast of animals,” according to the BBC.