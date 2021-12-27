Kelly Neelan’s harassment storyline has enraged Corrie viewers.

Fans of Coronation Street were outraged by Kelly’s treatment as Abi tried to evict her from Weatherfield.

Abi has been tormenting Kelly for her role in her son Seb’s death since since he was murdered.

Abi stopped Kelly on her way to work at the barbershop before confronting her in Roy’s cafe in tonight’s episode.

When Maria inquired as to why Kelly had failed to show up for work, Abi blackmailed her into not telling the truth.

Instead, she informed Maria she couldn’t be bothered, prompting Maria to dismiss Kelly.

Kelly was discovered by Craig in a state after taking spice after losing her job.

Kelly’s plight was heartbreaking to fans, with many believing Abi’s ‘bullying’ had gone too far.

Ada wrote on Twitter: “So Abi is abusing/bullying Kelly because she is aggressive and so on, but then she punches Imran? How does that operate, for example?” “Abi is starting to bug me now about Kelly,” Mike added. Ryan wrote on Twitter: “Abi’s behavior is borderline bullying. Kelly, the police should also be informed of her actions.” “Poor Kelly, will she ever get a break?” remarked another. “Abi obviously still despises Kelly,” Pamela said, “but it’s touching on bullying now certainly.”