Kelly Brook wore a’stunning’ F&F Clothing sequin wrap dress from Tesco on Instagram.

Tesco customers were wowed after seeing Kelly Brook model a “beautiful” wrap dress from the supermarket’s F&F Clothing brand.

The actress, model, and broadcaster is a spokesperson for the supermarket’s apparel line, and she frequently posts pictures of herself wearing it.

Kelly just published a photo of herself wearing the F&F sequin dress and holding sparklers on her Instagram page.

“The countdown to 2022 is begun,” the caption reads. For NYE, I’m loving this @fandfclothing Sequin Wrap Dress” Instagram The clothing drew a lot of attention from shoppers. “It’s just lovely,” one person said. “Simply gorgeous,” commented another. “Gorgeous,” said a third person. The outfit has already been purchased by a few people. “I have this dress as well,” one said, adding the heart eye emoji.

“I was wearing this for Christmas yesterday,” said another.

Tesco no longer has an online site, but the wrap dress is still available in your local store. Here’s where you can find your nearest Tesco store.