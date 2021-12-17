Kellogg’s Reaches Tentative Agreement With Union, Ready to Replace Striking Workers

Kellogg’s secured a tentative agreement with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union on Thursday, which was ready to replace 1,400 striking workers.

The union’s members will vote on the new offer on Sunday, which includes cost-of-living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise for all employees. The agreement also ensures that employees’ health-care benefits are maintained.

The election results are likely to be released on Tuesday. On Thursday, union leaders declined to comment to The Associated Press on the specifics of the new proposed five-year contract.

The corporation announced late last month that it will begin hiring permanent replacements for the striking workers. During the walkout, Kellogg’s kept its production running by deploying paid staff and outside workers.

“All of our employees are important to us. They’ve made it possible for Kellogg to feed Americans for over 115 years “Steve Cahillane, Chairman and CEO of Kellogg Company, stated. “We are optimistic that our workers will vote to ratify this contract and return to work.” Workers have been holding out for greater money in part because they believe that countrywide labor shortages provide them negotiating leverage. Employees also claimed that they deserved pay raises for running the plants during the pandemic.

Kellogg’s claims that the majority of its employees earned an average of $120,000 last year, while union members claim that they worked more than 80 hours to achieve that, and that only long-term employees are eligible for such pay. Newer employees are paid less and have fewer benefits under the company’s two-tiered scheme.

The pay scheme has been a sticking point in the negotiations, and Kellogg’s offer on that section of the contract has remained unchanged. As part of this deal, the corporation has stated that all personnel with at least four years of experience will be able to move up to the higher legacy pay level. Officials from the union have stated that the proposal would not allow other workers to advance swiftly enough. The corporation also wants to get rid of the present 30 percent cap on the number of workers who earn lesser pay at each factory.

All of Kellogg’s well-known cereal brands, including Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, and Apple Jacks, are made at four plants in Battle Creek, Omaha, Nebraska, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Memphis, Tennessee, which are part of the strike.

