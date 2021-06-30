Kellogg’s introduces blind and partially sighted cereal boxes.

Kellogg’s will permanently add technology to its cereal boxes that it claims is a world first, making them accessible to blind and partially sighted individuals.

The redesigned boxes will allow customers with vision loss to use a smartphone to quickly detect a unique on-pack code and play back labeling information.

The information will contain allergen facts, which are sometimes written in difficult-to-read print for persons with vision impairments.

NaviLens is a novel technology that features high-contrast colored squares on a black background.

Users do not need to know the exact location of the code to scan it.

The free NaviLens app allows cellphones to pick up the on-pack code from up to three meters away.

The consumer has the option of having the ingredients, allergies, and recycling information read out to them or reading it on their device with accessible features.

The technology is now being deployed in the Spanish cities of Barcelona, Madrid, and Murcia to assist visually challenged persons in navigating public transportation.

Special K’s first accessible boxes will hit store shelves in January, followed by all of the company’s cereal packaging.

Kellogg came up with the idea after meeting with students from St Vincent’s, a Liverpool-based special school for children with sensory impairments, in 2019. The company credits the students with highlighting the issue.

Kellogg’s expressed the hope that other companies would join them in making supermarkets more accessible to people who are blind.

It follows a successful UK trial last year on Kellogg’s Coco Pops boxes in collaboration with Co-op.

According to the Royal National Institute of Blind People’s (RNIB) evaluation of the pilot, 97 percent of participants felt that more of these accessibility features should be included on grocery packaging in the future.

“Over two million individuals in the UK live with sight loss and are unable to easily read the information on our cereal boxes,” said Chris Silcock, head of Kellogg’s UK.

“As a business that values equity, diversity, and inclusion, we. (This is a brief piece.)