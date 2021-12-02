Kellogg’s and striking workers reach a tentative 5-year agreement for 3% raises.

Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with over a thousand employees, bringing an end to a nearly two-month-long strike.

“We are pleased to announce that Kellogg Company and the union have tentatively agreed on a new five-year labor contract covering 1,400 employees in our U.S. cereal facilities in Battle Creek, Mich., Lancaster, Penn., Memphis, Tenn., and Omaha, Neb.,” Kellogg spokeswoman Kris Bahner said.

Kellogg’s and the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers’ International Union have agreed to a five-year contract. All workers will be entitled to a 3% wage rise, as well as the continuation of their present health coverage. From the second to the fifth year of the existing contract, living arrangement expenditures will be covered. It is likely to apply to employees at all Kellogg’s facilities.

The agreement must yet be approved by union members, who have been on strike since October 5. The election is scheduled for December 5th. Anthony Shelton, the union’s president, said in a statement that the striking workers will decide the best course of action going ahead.

Shelton stated in a statement, “I want to congratulate and commend all of the members of the bargaining committee for their many, many hours of exceedingly hard work to reach this tentative agreement.” “The members, as usual in our Union, will have the last say on the contract.” Many workers in the United States have gone on strike in order to seek better contracts. Deere has reached an agreement with its labor union to give its more than 10,000 employees 10% salaries and improved benefits.

The proposed agreement also tackles the union’s major sticking point: a two-tiered salary system. The system penalizes newer workers by reducing their pay and benefits, and it affects up to 30% of the workforce at the facilities. According to the Battle Creek, Michigan-based corporation, the agreement will allow all staff with at least four years of experience to instantly move up to the higher legacy pay level, with additional workers moving up in the contract’s later years.

