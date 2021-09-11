Kellie Bright of Eastenders has given birth to her third child following IVF treatment.

After successful IVF treatment, Eastenders actress Kellie Bright and her husband Paul Stocker have welcomed their third child.

“We’re happy to announce the safe birth of the latest member to our family,” the 45-year-old, who plays Linda Carter in the BBC soap, told OK! Magazine. Mum and baby are in good health.”

Kellie and Paul already have two children, nine-year-old Freddy and four-year-old Gene, both of whom were created through IVF.

The couple decided to try for a third child in 2019, but the pair’s first two frozen embryos failed to work.

However, after a third effort at IVF in September of last year, the final embryo proved successful.

“So this baby inside me now was the last one we had – the last chance of a pregnancy, because at 44 we weren’t going through IVF again,” Kellie told OK! when she announced her pregnancy in March. It was meant to be, I believe.

“I didn’t think the third one would work because I had a bleed two days before I was supposed to take the pregnancy test.

“I was in floods of tears with my husband cuddling me because it was significant enough.

“It came to a halt abruptly, so I continued the exam even though I suspected it had failed. So when it said “pregnant,” I almost passed out.

“I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing; I was both horrified and pleased. I dashed downstairs to find Paul.

“I was just standing there crying hysterically, and he couldn’t understand a word I was saying!” It literally stole my breath away.

“I thought this was my last opportunity, so the fact that it was positive was incredible. “It was an absolutely beautiful, insane life experience.”